The trial, which starts on Monday, April 15, will see a fleet of e-bikes provided for members of the public to use for commuting, leisure and local activities in Haverfordwest, Fishguard, Goodwick and Tenby.

The trial will run in for 12 months thanks to funding of £150,000 from the Swansea Bay and South West Wales Metro programme.

Users will simply be able to collect and leave e-bikes at a handy series of pick-up and drop-off sites around the towns.

E-bikes are a combination of a conventional bike with a motor that take some of the effort out of pedalling for the rider. They cover greater distances in less time and with less effort than conventional cycles.

The aim is to give residents and visitors an alternative method of travel rather than rely upon cars for short trips under 2km.

It is hoped that this will in turn create a healthier and decarbonised Pembrokeshire and help towards national decarbonisation targets.

Zipp Mobility will maintain the bikes throughout the trial period, including ensuring batteries are charged and ready to go.

Councillor Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for residents’ services at Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “The successful application for the Southwest Wales Metro Funding has allowed investment in this exciting and environmentally friendly transport.

“The towns will be involved in a pilot scheme to encourage residents, commuters, and visitors to utilise the electric bikes via a low-cost scheme.

“We hope that if people need to do a short journey they will consider hopping on one of the conveniently placed e-bikes rather than immediately turning to a car.

“If successful it is hoped that the scheme can be extended to other parts of the county”.

Users will need to be over 18 and will access the e-bikes through the Zipp Mobility app via mobile phones. The app also provides details of costs and once downloaded you can register to get ready to ride.

The e-bikes must be collected from and returned to a series of bays across each of the towns.

More information on the scheme is available on the Pembrokeshire County Council website.

A launch event for the scheme will be held on Monday, April 15, at County Hall, Haverfordwest from 9am to 11am and 1pm to 3pm.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and learn more about the trial.