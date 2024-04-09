At the March meeting of the North Pembrokeshire Provincial Grand Lodge of the RAOB (Buffs), last year’s provincial grand primo, Bro. David Lloyd KOM presented a cheque for £3,000 to his chosen charitable cause, Shalom House in St Davids.

The money was raised by Bro David throughout his year as provincial grand primo in 2023.

He thanked all those who donated to his fundraising, including the minor lodges and the Buffs members who worked to assist him.

The cheque was graciously received, and Shalom thanked the RAOB for all their hard work.

Shalom House in St Davids supports Pembrokeshire people who have been diagnosed with cancer and other life limiting illnesses, such as MND, Parkinson’s and COPD.

It offers a day centre from Monday to Friday and, when funding allows, provides Monday to Friday respite sessions at set weeks through the year.

The hospice and day care and respite centre, which is non-religious and open to everyone, needs to raise around £288,000 to keep running, this is equivalent to around £24,000 per month.

However, its future is in jeopardy as it reaches the end of its resources. Health board funding, which has halved from £10,000 to £5,000 a month over the last five years, is also likely to end in September of this year.

Without a cash injection Shalom is in danger of closing within the next 12 months.

The charity has launched a Crowdfunder page that allows people to make either a one off or a monthly donation. There is also an option to create your own fundraising event to raise funds for Shalom House.

To follow the Buffs’ example and support Shalom House click on the link above, or visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/shalom-house-hospice.