Gary Matthews, known as Stan, was involved in a crash in Burry Port on Friday, March 15.

Paying tribute to him, Mr Matthews’ family said: “It is with deepest regret that the family wish to announce the tragic passing of 'Stan' (Gary Matthews) following a Road Traffic Collision on March 15 in Burry Port.

“Stan was a man in his prime and full of life, still leading in a Punk Band; V2. He was the centre of a very close family and was loved dearly by his family, friends and colleagues.

“He is now and will always be sorely missed and will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity. Originally from Manchester, he travelled the world with his career.

“The family wish to extend their thanks to their friends and community for their show of support and offer their deepest thanks to the many who were there on the Friday night and tried in vain to send him home to us.

“In line with the police investigation, we respectfully ask if anyone has information or footage that will help the police, they share this, so we can try as a family to move forward."

Dyfed-Powys Police has asked any witnesses who could help with the investigation in to the crash to come forward, either online at https://orlo.uk/Haekm, by calling 101, or by direct message on social media.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: DP-20240315-426.