From July 1, 2024, MAWWFRS plans to optimise resource allocation, reduce unnecessary disruptions, and enhance overall efficiency in emergency response.

This step comes because most automatic fire alarms (AFAs) usually signal false alerts due to elements like cooking fumes, dust or lack of maintenance.

Peter Greenslade, head of corporate risk and area manager, said: "As a service we attend in excess of 2,000 alarm actuations in commercial buildings every year with over 99 per cent of these calls being false alarms.

"This disrupts the community safety work that the service can deliver, operational training for crews and introduces environmental and road risks that are unnecessary."

Mr Greenslade highlighted the repercussions of these false alarms, stating: "Additionally, the businesses themselves are impacted due to the disruption caused."

Mr Greenslade went on to emphasise the role of commercial premises in handling false alarms, stating: "It is important that commercial premises take ownership of false fire alarms within their premises as is their legislative duty. We will of course always respond to 999 calls when people have identified that there is a fire."

The public has been reassured of the service's commitment to its emergency response and community safety, explaining that the new approach is meant to further improve delivery services and optimise resources.