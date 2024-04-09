A LONDON man has admitted assaulting his daughter at a luxury holiday let near Tenby.
Nathan Smith, 41, of Salcot Crescent in Croydon, appeared via video link at Swansea Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and strangulation.
It was alleged that Smith attacked his daughter at the Grade II-listed Penally Manor on December 17.
At Swansea Crown Court, Smith pleaded guilty to the assault charge.
Prosecutor Brian Simpson said this plea was acceptable and a trial would not be sought on the strangulation charge.
James McKenna, defending, asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, which was granted by Judge Geraint Walters.
Smith was remanded back in to custody and will be sentenced on May 7.
