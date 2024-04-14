Pembrokeshire has been experiencing some very un-springlike weather, but it hasn't stopped the Western Telegraph Camera Club members from getting out and about to picture their favourite sights in this county.
This week, our gallery is having a change from landscapes and focusing on just a few of the birds and animals who have been photographed in Pembrokeshire by our keen snappers.
It wouldn't be spring without some cute lambs, and you can also enjoy pictures of a splendid peacock, an imposing deer, some beautifully-coloured ducks and a stately heron.
Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.
And if you'd like to join the 3,200 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.
Deer deer!
Just ducky
Proud peacock
Little lambs
Patient fisherman
New arrival
