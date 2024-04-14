This week, our gallery is having a change from landscapes and focusing on just a few of the birds and animals who have been photographed in Pembrokeshire by our keen snappers.

It wouldn't be spring without some cute lambs, and you can also enjoy pictures of a splendid peacock, an imposing deer, some beautifully-coloured ducks and a stately heron.

Deer deer!





An apprehensive stare from this resident of the Great Wedlock Farm and Deer Park near Tenby. (Image: Liam Woolley)

Just ducky

What amazing colours on these pet Cayuga ducks pictured happily hunting for grubs. (Image: Christine John)

Proud peacock

More gloriously-coloured feathers, this time displayed by a Pembrokeshire peacock. (Image: Elaine Costello)

Little lambs We hope these spring babies are keeping warm! (Image: Val Colella)

Patient fisherman

Here's a heron waiting for his next catch. (Image: Deborah O'Brien)

New arrival

Is that a smile on the face of this Pembrokeshire lamb? (Image: Elaine Costello)