Pembrokeshire has been experiencing some very un-springlike weather, but it hasn't stopped the Western Telegraph Camera Club members from getting out and about to picture their favourite sights in this county.

This week, our gallery is having a change from landscapes and focusing on just a few of the birds and animals who have been photographed in Pembrokeshire by our keen snappers.

It wouldn't be spring without some cute lambs, and you can also enjoy pictures of a splendid peacock, an imposing deer, some beautifully-coloured ducks and a stately heron.

Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.

And if you'd like to join the 3,200 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

Deer deer!

Western Telegraph: An apprehensive stare from this resident of the Great Wedlock Farm and Deer Park near Tenby.An apprehensive stare from this resident of the Great Wedlock Farm and Deer Park near Tenby. (Image: Liam Woolley)

Just ducky

Western Telegraph: What amazing colours on these pet Cayuga ducks pictured happily hunting for grubs.What amazing colours on these pet Cayuga ducks pictured happily hunting for grubs. (Image: Christine John)

Proud peacock

Western Telegraph: More gloriously-coloured feathers, this time displayed by a Pembrokeshire peacock.More gloriously-coloured feathers, this time displayed by a Pembrokeshire peacock. (Image: Elaine Costello)

Little lambsWestern Telegraph: We hope these spring babies are keeping warm!We hope these spring babies are keeping warm! (Image: Val Colella)

Patient fisherman

Western Telegraph: Here's a heron waiting for his next catch.Here's a heron waiting for his next catch. (Image: Deborah O'Brien)

New arrival

Western Telegraph: Is that a smile on the face of this Pembrokeshire lamb?Is that a smile on the face of this Pembrokeshire lamb? (Image: Elaine Costello)