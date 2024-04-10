The five defendants were charged with drink-driving, failing to provide a sample to the police, not identifying a driver accused of speeding, and keeping vehicles which did not meet insurance requirements.

Their cases were heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court and Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

GUNTER CREASEY, 56, of Whitland, has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after not identifying a driver accused of speeding on the M4.

It was alleged that a Honda CR-V at 57mph on the westbound M4 in the 50mph average speed limit at Port Talbot on July 18.

Creasey was charged with failing to identify the driver of the vehicle, who was alleged to have committed an offence, when required.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

Creasey was fined £660, must pay £90 in costs and a £264 surcharge, and had six points added to his licence.

LUKE OWEN, 31, of Wayside Close in Simpson Cross, refused to provide a sample to police.

Owen was alleged to have failed to provide a sample in Haverfordwest on March 13 when suspected of committing an offence.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 2.

Owen was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was banned from driving for three years, and must pay an £80 fine, £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

ROBERT PREEN, 35, of Laws Street of Pembroke Dock, was caught more than three times the drink-drive limit in the town.

Preen was driving a Vauxhall on Laws Street on May 20 last year. When breathalysed, he recorded having 116 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Preen denied the charge on December 12, but was found guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 28.

He returned to court on April 2 and was banned from driving for two years. He was also sentenced to a one-year community order and must complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Preen was fined £588 and must pay £620 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

JANE MACLAREN, 68, of Cromie Avenue, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of keeping a vehicle on September 19 which did not meet insurance requirements.

The offence was proved in the defendant’s absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on April 5.

Maclaren was fined £220 and was ordered to pay £140 in costs and an £88 surcharge.

FAREED MIAH, of Rocky Park in Tenby, has been fined for keeping a vehicle on October 10 that did not meet insurance requirements.

The charge was proved in the defendant’s absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on April 5.

Miah was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £140 in costs and a surcharge of £88.