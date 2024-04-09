Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.

Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.

The GoSafe partnership aims to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".

So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in April 2024.

Full list of mobile speed cameras in Pembrokeshire in April 2024

Speed limits on residential roads across Wales were reduced to 20mph from 30mph in September (2023) in an attempt to make streets safer and reduce the number of collisions and severe injuries.

An "engagement first" approach had been taken initially when it came to drivers caught over the speed limit in 20mph areas.

But now after a six-month "grace period" enforcement of the 20mph speed limit has begun across Wales (starting on March 18).

Our most successful cameras are those which capture 0 offences.



There are a host of "enforcement sites" located across Wales where mobile and fixed speed cameras will be used to monitor the new speed limit.

These sites are areas where there has been evidence of road safety risk.

GoSafe said it considers enforcement where communities have raised concerns, collisions have occurred, or in areas where vulnerable road users and vehicles mix for example, near schools.

You can see the full list of the 20mph enforcement sites here.

Motorists will need to also keep an eye out for a host of other mobile speed cameras set up across Pembrokeshire including in Haverfordwest, Pembroke and Newport.

According to the GoSafe safety camera location search map, these are the locations where you will find mobile speed cameras in Pembrokeshire in April 2024:

B4546 - The Moorings, St Dogmaels (speed limit: 20mph)

B4546 - St Dogmaels Road, St Dogmaels (20mph)

A487 - Eglwyswrw (30mph)

A487 - Newport (30mph)

A487 - Dinas Cross (30mph)

B4331 - St Davids Road, Letterston (30mph)

B4313 - Rosebush (30mph)

Ysgol Glan Cleddau (20mph)

Johnston Community Primary School (20mph)

A4076 - Steynton Road (near school) (30mph)

C3001 - Hubberston, Milford Haven (30mph)

A4139 - The Green, Bush Hill (30mph)

Monkton Primary School (20mph)

Penrhyn Church in Wales VC School (20mph)

A478 - Pentlepoir (near school) x2 (30mph)

Stepaside School, Kilgetty (20mph)

A477 - Llanteg (40mph)

Tavernspite Community Primary School (20mph)

To see the full map including the location of fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras, visit the GoSafe website.