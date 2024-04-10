Whitland-based Obsidian Homes Ltd, through agent Amity Planning, is seeking permission for the development and associated works on agricultural land off Longdown Bank, towards the south-east of the village.

A supporting statement says: “We have a clear vision for this development site to provide 29 much-needed houses for the area along with providing affordable houses which again are much needed within the region.

“The scheme provides affordable housing units for the local population as well as open market sale units all contained within the site. The affordable units, in terms of architectural style and materials used, are completely indistinguishable from open market tenure. Affordable properties are located alongside the open market sale units to ensure a cohesive and mixed community of new residents.”

The units proposed range from two to five-bedroom types, which the applicants say will “go a long way to meeting the stock required in the local area,” with seven per cent of them, two, affordable units.

The scheme submitted - within the settlement boundary for St Dogmaels - follows a 2022 pre-application inquiry, addressing issues of pedestrian connectivity, landscaping, the impact on the Welsh language, and the mix of housing, the applicants state.

The applicants conclude: “This development will act as a natural continuation of the village and provide much-needed housing stock for the area alongside affordable units meeting the needs of local community. This comprised of residential development for up to 29 dwellings, green / blue infrastructure including new areas of green space that will incorporate ecological mitigation and habitat creation, retained woodland and trees, sustainable drainage features, trim trail informal play and recreation space.

“Sustainable drainage and ecology will play a key role in this scheme and the attenuation features will become an attractive place for residents. All the main design elements of this application have been considered and incorporated into this proposal.

“The units proposed range from two to five-bedroom types and will go a long way to meeting the stock required in the local area. This, coupled with seven per cent affordable units, will create a community and foster relationships between this new development and St Dogmaels as a whole. These affordable units are located alongside the open market sale types and are architecturally indistinguishable from open market sale types.

“Extensive areas of existing woodland and significant trees have been retained and incorporated into a green swathe running along the eastern boundary of the site. These form the framework for the development, with residential blocks running in line with the sloping contours.

“A new public open space will feature buffering the development from the east. This will incorporate a range of informal play spaces as well as a small trim trail like walk for residents as well as featuring swales and attenuation features.

“The development will reflect the character of St Dogmaels in terms of scale, massing and the range of materials used. Materials used across the site reflect those found in the context of the site helping to form a natural urban extension to St Dogmaels.”

The application will be considered by Pembrokeshire p[lanners at a later date.