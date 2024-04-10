Owen Pritchard, 35, of Pencader, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.

Pritchard was alleged to have been driving a Peugeot Boxer van on the A40 at Carmarthen on September 21.

The defendant was also charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour which was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, which was also alleged to have taken place on the same date in Carmarthen.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

Pritchard was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also banned from driving for a year and must pass an extended retest.

The defendant must also pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.