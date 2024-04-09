The programme for this year's festivities starts on July 18, with tickets for the event becoming available on Monday April 15.

This year's festival, taking place across Pembrokeshire, will see 18 events run from July 18 to 31. Included in the rundown is the celebrated Welsh National Opera Orchestra which will be returning to the festival to perform at St David’s Cathedral on Friday July 19.

The Orchestra's conductor, Tomas Hanus, will be staging a programme that includes Bruckner’s Sixth Symphony and the Mozart Clarinet Concerto.

Additionally, artists performing will include the Marmen String Quartet, Jennifer Pike, and the Welsh National Opera Chamber Orchestra, harpist Catrin Finch and violinist Aoife Ní Bhriain.

Festival patron Peter Donohoe, soprano Claire Booth and accompanist Jâms Coleman and are in the schedule for recitals. The Bute Wind Quintet, National Youth Brass Band, Choir and Orchestra of Wales are set to give concerts while VRi will be making a comeback after their successful concert at Theatr Gwaun two years ago.

The festival will begin with a concert held in Newport featuring the Young Music Makers of Dyfed.

Fishguard Festival of Music’s artistic director, Gillian Green MBE, said: “The Fishguard Festival has been a showcase for world-class music in West Wales for over fifty years and this year we will be reverting to our traditional dates in July following the temporary move of the festival dates following COVID.

"We have an excellent line-up this year and will be taking music outdoors and visiting care homes courtesy of performances by Filkins Drift, funded by Tŷ Cerdd in association with Live Music Now.”

Tickets will be available for purchase from 9am on Monday, April 15 at the Fishguard Music Festival website.