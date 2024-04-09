The Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society has launched its hunt for the top progressive farmer in the county for the prestigious Baron de Rutzen Award.

The society encourages the farming community who have demonstrated their use of cutting-edge tech for promoting progressive and sustainable farming methods to partake in the competition.

Pembrokeshire County Show president Adam Thorne said: “We are looking for local Pembrokeshire farmers, under the age of 45, who can demonstrate their farm’s use of the latest technological methods to promote progressive, sustainable agriculture.

"They also need to show consideration for the environment and habitat sensitivity on their farm as well as present an aesthetically pleasing example of farming in the county. The competition welcomes all livestock and arable sectors to take part.”

The award bears the name of Baron John Fredrick De Rutzen, who presided over the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society back in 1936 and died at 36 in 1944 while serving with the Welsh Guards. The accolade came into existence to honour his memory and his contributions to agriculture.

Previous winners, Mark and Caroline Davies of Little Newcastle, Haverfordwest, were recognised for their efficiency in managing 230 pedigree Holsteins through a fully automated system, with a keen focus on animal health, husbandry, and breeding.

They rear their own replacements and have a small beef enterprise. The farm is all grassland and there is a strict reseeding and liming policy.

Nominees or direct applicants should be active farmers in Pembrokeshire, and under 45 years old as of January 1, 2024.

They can submit their entries online on the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society website. The closing date for nominations and applications is at noon on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.