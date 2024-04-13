The drivers and motorcyclist were caught in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and North Lincolnshire.

The were clocked doing speeds between 105mph and 108mph.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

MARK MCCLOUD, 48, of Burton, near Milford Haven, was clocked by a manned speed camera doing 105mph in a Vauxhall Insignia on the 70mph A48 at Pensarn on April 8 last year.

McCloud pleaded guilty to speeding at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 13.

He was fined £461 and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £184 surcharge. He was also hit with six points on his licence.

JULIAN GRIFFITHS, 49, of Grove Court Mews in Pembroke, was caught doing 106mph in a Mercedes on the M180 in North Lincolnshire on December 17, 2022.

Griffiths pleaded guilty to speeding and was fined £700 at Humber Magistrates' Court on February 1.

The defendant must also pay a surcharge of £280 and £110 in costs, and was handed six penalty points.

ANDREW MATTHEWS, 41, of St Brides View in Roch, was riding a Yamaha motorbike at 108mph on the 60mph A40 at Toch Hill on May 21.

Matthews admitted speeding and received six points on his licence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 18.

He was ordered to pay a £440 fine, a £176 surcharge, and £90 in costs.