Just five miles away from Tenby on the southwest coast, Manorbier Castle exists on a clifftop above a paradisial beach and elegant coastal village.

And as the weather in Wales gradually starts to improve during the spring months, the attractions are two of the best places to visit for explorers, not to mention keen historians who may appreciate the 900-year history behind the Norman castle, built in the 11th century.

Despite all the battles it endured, the castle stands rugged, strong, and accessible to tourists who will feel like they are going back in time when walking through the entrance.

Once inside, there are various stone staircases, rooms, and turrets to discover, providing an insight into how the Normans used to identify their approaching enemies from sea.

But historical war is not the sole reason for the landmark’s popularity. Manorbier Castle appeared and was filmed in the BBC’s 1990 adaptation of the novel, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

Speaking of spooky entrances, the castle also consists of Smugglers Well, a secret passage to the beach and no-doubt a place in the past where all sorts of dodgy business was handled.

Manorbier Castle was built in the 11th century and has been around for over 900 years.

As for Manorbier beach, there is a strong current in the water, perfect for surfers who want to try their luck with the next big wave. However, the current is so strong that swimmers should stay in the shallow end of the water.

Meanwhile, for those who don’t want to get wet, there are sandstone cliffs on either side of the beach, a pebble strip and stretches of golden sand to explore.

This is close to the coastal path, which is accessible from both ends of Manorbier beach and offers the ideal spot for respite, or to discover a range gorgeous viewing points near the coast.

After all, there are other wonderful beaches towards the east worth venturing such as Skrinkle Haven and Church Doors. And if you’re a local, you will be aware of Swanlake, a remote beach that can be found by taking the coast path from Manorbier beach west.

Manorbier Beach car park makes it easy to visit the beach and the castle.

Nevertheless, to get to Manorbier Castle and beach in the first place, your best bet is to park your car at the Manorbier beach car park.

The beach is a two-minute walk away whereas the castle can be reached by exiting the car park, turning right towards the village, and walking up a steep hill for five minutes.

Near the village there is a pub, post office and shop and public toilets in the beach car park. The castle has its own private café, yet this is only accessible if you have paid entry to the castle grounds.

Disabled parking is available too, but you should contact the castle before making any arrangements to visit.

For more information about Manorbier Castle, including entrance fees and opening times, please visit the website.