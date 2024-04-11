A PEMBROKESHIRE domestic abuser has appeared in Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.
An application was made for a domestic violence protection order on behalf of a woman against Gelu Bucur, 40, of Haverfordwest.
The order was granted on April 9, and will be in place for 28 days.
Bucur was ordered to pay £226 in costs to Dyfed-Powys Police.
