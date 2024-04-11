A £364,000 grant - agreed with the Football Association of Wales - will see the creation of a third generation all-weather pitch, suitable for playing all levels of football, junior rugby, and adult rugby training, including full contact training.

The new pitch - to replace the current outdated and worn artificial turf - will be used by the school in the day and be available for the local community to use at evenings, weekends and during the school holidays.

Good news

Pembrokeshire County Council leader David Simpson was joined by Tenby South county councillor Sam Skyrme-Blackhall to give the school the good news.

Headteacher David Haynes said: “This is a tremendous boost for the school and an expression of confidence in the progress that is being made here.

"Greenhill pupils deserve the best and I am grateful for the help we have had to get this agreed.”

Hard work

Ms Skyrme-Blackhall added: “A lot of hard work has gone into getting this funding and I am delighted that Tenby is going to get facilities to match those around the county. This is great news for our school and our local sporting community.”

Mr Simpson congratulated all those who had worked to secure the money and the investment into Tenby.

He added: “In difficult financial times, it is so important that we are able to secure external funding and grants for much of what we want to do."

Sports Forum formed

A new sports forum has recently been formed in Tenby, bringing together all clubs, organisations and associations to work together to promote sport, campaign for better facilities and help increase participation in sport.

The chairman of the forum, Angie Nicholls, said: ”We desperately need improved facilities here in Tenby and this will be welcomed by all Tenby sports groups.”

It is hoped that work to construct the new pitch can be carried out during the summer holidays and that it will be operational in time for the autumn term.