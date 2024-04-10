The B4316 between Pentlepoir and Saundersfoot, near Pentlepoir, will be shut this Sunday (April 14) so trees near the railway bridge can be removed.

The closure will be in force between 9am and 2pm from a point near a property on Winifred Place, east to a point near the access leading to a property at Bonville’s Court Country Park.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted via the A478 from Pentlepoir to the New Hedges roundabout, Broadfield Hill, St Brides Hill, Milford Street, Church Terrace and the B4316 from Saundersfoot to Pentlepoir Road.

Westbound traffic will be diverted via the B4316 from Pentlepoir to Saundersfoot Road, Frances Lane, Wogan Terrace, Cambrian Terrace, St Brides Hill, Broadfield Hill and the A478 from the New Hedges roundabout to Pentlepoir Road.

The route is popular with tourists visiting Saundersfoot and the Pembrokeshire coast and anyone planning a day trip on Sunday is advised to leave extra time to complete their journeys.