Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that officers executed a search warrant in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, April 10) in response to concerns raised in the community.

They said that drug paraphernalia was found at the property in the Market Street area of Haverfordwest and that enquiries are now ongoing.

Police Superintendent Templeton said: “Illegal drugs cause misery and they need to be taken off the streets.

“I encourage anyone with any information or concerns about drug misuse to contact us.”

If you have information about suspicious or unusual activity in your neighbourhood contact police either: online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

To report information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.