Terry Judkins, 55, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, was mayor of the town for several months in 2021.

He appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates yesterday (Tuesday April 9), when the charges were put to him.

It is alleged that Judkins was in possession of eight extreme pornographic images involving people and dead animals, was in possession of a prohibited image of a child and had made 52 Category A images of children and two Category C images of children.

The alleged offences were committed in Pembrokeshire between September 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021.

Mr Judkins was elected to Pembroke Dock Town Council in March 2018 and became mayor in May 2021.

He resigned half-way through his term of office in November 2021, citing "personal reasons and extra work commitments" for his decision.

He did not enter a plea when he appeared in court yesterday and was released on unconditional bail.

The case was transferred to Swansea Crown Court and is provisionally listed for May 10.