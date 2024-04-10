Vision Youth Theatre announced its forthcoming show, Spongebob The Musical - Youth Edition, will be performed at the Boulevard Theatre on July 19 and 20. Both performances will be at 7.30pm.

The musical is a vibrant interpretation based on the iconic Nickelodeon animated series. It features an ensemble of local youths portraying the underwater inhabitants of Bikini Bottom as they grapple with a calamitous predicament.

Spongebob and his friends pull together to face the threat and show everyone the tremendous impact even the smallest creature can achieve.

Drew Baker, Vision Arts' creative director, voiced his anticipation for the production, stating: "We are so excited to bring the world of Bikini Bottom to the stage with this vibrant and energetic musical.

"Our talented young cast can’t wait to start rehearsals and begin to capture the humor and heart of the beloved Spongebob characters, and we can't wait to share this performance with the community."

Tickets are available from the Boulevard Theatre website. Further information about Vision Youth Theatre and future productions can be accessed by visiting the Vision Arts website.