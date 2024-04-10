It occurred on the Llanddowror bypass section of the road on the afternoon of Sunday, April 7.

It resulted in three hours of traffic disruption on the westbound carriageway of the road.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys police received calls regarding a collision involving a number of vehicles, on the A477 near Llanddowror on Sunday, April 7 just before 2.15pm.

"Two people were taken to hospital. Officers remained at scene whilst two vehicles were recovered, and the road was cleared.

"The road re opened shortly after 5.15pm."