Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash on the A477 at the weekend.
It occurred on the Llanddowror bypass section of the road on the afternoon of Sunday, April 7.
It resulted in three hours of traffic disruption on the westbound carriageway of the road.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys police received calls regarding a collision involving a number of vehicles, on the A477 near Llanddowror on Sunday, April 7 just before 2.15pm.
"Two people were taken to hospital. Officers remained at scene whilst two vehicles were recovered, and the road was cleared.
"The road re opened shortly after 5.15pm."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here