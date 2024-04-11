Tenby-based James Criddle Foundation and the Porthmawr Surf Life Saving Club in St Davids, were each gifted £1,000 from the Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

This followed a nomination by colleagues from the society's Church Street branch.

The James Criddle Foundation, started in 2022, was created in memory of James Criddle, who died in a motorbike accident in Bali.

His foundation provides support for the vulnerable, homeless, underprivileged, and those suffering from mental health difficulties due to life on the streets.

The foundation was nominated by Lucy Keane, the Yorkshire Building Society's customer consultant at the Tenby branch.

The Porthmawr Surf Life Saving Club serves the community by teaching oceanic life-saving techniques.

Ms Keane said: "We are proud to be able to support The James Criddle Foundation and Porthmawr Surf Lifesaving Club with these donations from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

"Each charity benefits our community in such different ways and touches the lives of so many people."

Rachael Thomas, James' mother and trustee of the James Criddle Foundation, expressed gratitude for the donation saying: "This donation will help us tremendously.

"It’s given us a real boost.

"Thank you to Yorkshire Building Society in Tenby for putting us forward.

"This means so, so much to us as a family.

"I know James would be so grateful for your input."

The funding comes from the Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation's Small Change Big Difference® scheme.

This initiative involves society members donating the pennies from the interest of their accounts annually to aid smaller UK charities.

Last year, the organisation donated more than £283,000 to causes and charities across the country, as selected by members and colleagues.

For more details on the Small Change Big Difference® scheme, visit the Yorkshire Building Society website.