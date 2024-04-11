Officers warned there would be 'short-term disruption' on both carriageways of the road during the late morning of Saturday April 6.

A police spokesperson said afterwards: "On Saturday 6 April, Dyfed Powys Police were contacted by a member of the public who believed they might have found evidence linked to a road traffic collision, on the A40.

"Officers attended the location and negated the items' involvement with a collision."

On Easter Monday (April 1), the road had been closed in both directions for eight hours following a fatal accident near the Valero Tenby Road petrol station and the Llanllwch turn-off.

Police later reported that a pedestrian had sadly died at the scene after coming into contact with a vehicle.