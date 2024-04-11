This comes as part of a green energy revolution embracing solar power within community sports clubs across the country.

It is all thanks to £1.4m of Energy Saving Grants awarded in 2023/24 to make facilities more environmentally friendly and energy efficient.

Fishguard Sports AFC, Pembrokeshire Yacht Club, and the Kingsmoore Sports & Social Club in Kilgetty are amongst those who will utilise the funding for solar arrays.

Fishguard's award cheque of £10,888 will be put towards insulation along with a new solar panel battery.

This will store power generated by their existing panels installed in 2022.

Kingsmoore's £16,201 grant will be used to fund solar panels, together with battery storage.

The Pembrokeshire Yacht Club anticipates that their £15,146 grant to install 35 solar panels, along with battery storage, will result in significant reductions in their energy bills.

Lampeter's Cilgwyn Golf Club also stands to benefit, with a £13,880 injection for renewable energy technologies, loft insulation, and LED lighting with sensors plus a rainwater harvesting system.

CEO of Sport Wales, Brian Davies, stated the reason for the initiative, he said; "Many sports clubs that run premises have really felt the impact of soaring energy bills in recent times, so we’re delighted to have been able to support 80 of them during this financial year.

"These energy-saving measures will significantly reduce clubs’ energy bills, meaning that they are much more financially sustainable for the future.

"This will help to ensure that they can continue to provide affordable activities which are so valued by their communities."

The grant amounts are capped at £25,000 but have been a considerable financial reprieve to many clubs affected by skyrocketing energy costs.

The eco-friendly programmes using the funding are projected to reduce the clubs' carbon footprints alongside their bills.

Lesley Griffiths, cabinet secretary for culture and social justice, said; "I’m pleased to see this funding being allocated across the country to a wide range of sport clubs.

"As the cost of living and the cost of doing business remains high, it’s vital we continue to support our sport clubs to become more financially sustainable for the future, so they can continue to serve our communities and keep people active."

Details about applying for the grants are on the Sport Wales website and social media channels.