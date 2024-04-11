Audiences at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven can look forward to Puccini's bittersweet love story, 'La Rondine' on April 21.

Starring soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda, and tenor Jonathan Tetelman debuting as Ruggero, this broadcast brings a rare performance from the Met to Pembrokeshire opera enthusiasts.

Nicolas Joël's Art Deco-inspired staging travels from the heart of Paris to a dreamy French Riviera vision, conducted by Maestro Speranza Scappucci.

In their Met debut, soprano Emily Pogorelc and tenor Bekhzod Davronov portray characters Lisette and Prunier respectively.

The score intertwines Viennese operetta charm with the romance and heartbreak of classics like 'La Bohème' and 'La Traviata'.

Being the eighth production featured in the 2023-24 'The Met: Live in HD' season, the opera is a recorded broadcast sung in Italian with subtitles.

The three-hour show will play on the Torch Theatre screens on April 21 from 5.55pm.

Ticket prices range from £9 for under 26s, to £18 and £20.

Tickets can be obtained by contacting the box office at 01646 695267 or visiting the Torch Theatre website.