Older people in Wales need more public toilets according to a survey.
The Wales Seniors Forum, representing pensioner organisations, found 60 per cent would restrict outdoor trips due to inadequate facilities.
Chairman Gareth Parsons said: "We know that without public toilets, older people will be unable to access their communities and will become more isolated.
"The situation has got worse since Covid, just when we need to be encouraging older people to get out and about."
A petition has been launched urging the Welsh Government to step in and help local authorities which can be signed online or a paper copy can be found by contacting Age Cymru.
