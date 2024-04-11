Year 13 student, Begw Fussell, raised £580 for the chemotherapy day unit at Glangwili Hospital through a concert held at the village chapel on December 17.

The concert offered a wholesome experience for the elderly population.

Miss Fussell said: "It was an event to bring the community together.

"I live in a community with a lot of elderly people and putting this event on meant they could all have the chance to enjoy each other’s company."

Miss Fussell performed alongside Jess Robinson, Esyllt Thomas, Ffion Thomas and Sioned Llewellyn.

It is not her first fundraiser as she has supported various charities and community initiatives.

Concern over the growing number of acquaintances diagnosed with cancer influenced her choice of beneficiary.

She emphasised the crucial role of local chemotherapy units and felt compelled to offer support.

"I feel the Chemotherapy Unit in Glangwili supports so many families and individuals along their path to recovery," said Miss Fussell.

The community's enthusiastic response to the event and their generosity highlighted the project's success.

"It was a very rewarding night.

"The community left lovely comments.

"Everyone is now asking when the next one is," she added.

The concert's proceeds directly boost the capabilities of the health charities beyond NHS provisions in the three counties of Hywel Dda.

Nicola Llewellyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities expressed her gratitude: "We’d like to say a massive thank you to Begw for organising the concert and raising a fantastic £580."

For those interested, details about the charity and how to help support NHS patients and staff are available on the Hywel Dda Health Charities website.