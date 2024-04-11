Laura Anne Jones MS, Welsh Conservative shadow education minister highlighted the crucial role of parents, stating: "Conversations regarding the welfare of children must involve their parents.

"The wellbeing and health of children must come first."

Ms Jones expressed distress over cases of withholding parents from crucial decisions about their children's welfare.

She emphasised differences between the UK Government's stance, and the differing approach taken by Wales' Labour Government.

She stated: "Instances of parental exclusion from key decision-making exercises are worrying.

"Trans guidance published by the UK Government does not apply in Wales, because the Labour Government have chosen to approach this issue differently."

The Welsh Conservatives believe that the Labour-led education department should implement the Cass Review's school-relevant suggestions in the new curriculum.

This will ensure that parents and students receive the necessary "common sense, fact-based guidance."

Point 12.6 of the Cass Report emphasised the significance of schools' roles in influencing children’s health and wellbeing, stating the need for school guidance to apply principles and evidence from the Review.

The report also acknowledges parental concerns.

Point 12.16 of the report asserts that many parents fear their child transitioning and affirming their chosen gender without their involvement.

Specifically, situations where teenagers have declared their identity at school but are apprehensive of their parents' reactions have generated an antagonistic relationship between parent and child.

Parents often feel coerced into affirming their child's identity or risk being labelled as transphobic and unsupportive.

Welsh Conservatives demand the prioritisation of child welfare and parental involvement following the Cass Review's recommendations.