A Pembrokeshire RNLI coxswain is retiring after 30 years' service.
Tenby lifeboat Coxswain Phil John has announced he will stand down in May.
Mr John, whose father Johnny also served as an RNLI crew member, first joined as a volunteer in 1994. He volunteered for 16 years before he became a full-time coxswain in 2010, succeeding Alan Thomas.
His tenure saw many lives saved thanks to Mr John's leadership.
Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for Tenby Lifeboats RNLI said: "His service to the RNLI spans three decades, 14 years of which were as a full-time Coxswain. His brother Rob is also a member of Tenby RNLI as a deputy coxswain.
"His impending departure has not gone unnoticed; station officials and volunteers alike have praised him for his invaluable support over the years, and wish him luck for the future."
