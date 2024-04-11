Tenby lifeboat Coxswain Phil John has announced he will stand down in May.

Mr John, whose father Johnny also served as an RNLI crew member, first joined as a volunteer in 1994. He volunteered for 16 years before he became a full-time coxswain in 2010, succeeding Alan Thomas.

His tenure saw many lives saved thanks to Mr John's leadership.

Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for Tenby Lifeboats RNLI said: "His service to the RNLI spans three decades, 14 years of which were as a full-time Coxswain. His brother Rob is also a member of Tenby RNLI as a deputy coxswain.

"His impending departure has not gone unnoticed; station officials and volunteers alike have praised him for his invaluable support over the years, and wish him luck for the future."