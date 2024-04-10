A road in Haverfordwest was closed by police this lunchtime (Wednesday, April 10) following a crash involving two cars.
The collision occurred on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest around 1pm, where a broken down tractor was also reported.
There were no injuries, and all vehicles were recovered, before the road was reopened at 1.45pm.
A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Freemans Way at about 1pm on April 10, 2024.
The road was closed whilst the vehicles were recovered. It reopened at about 1.45pm. No injuries were reported.”
