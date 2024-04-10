The collision occurred on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest around 1pm, where a broken down tractor was also reported.

There were no injuries, and all vehicles were recovered, before the road was reopened at 1.45pm.

A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Freemans Way at about 1pm on April 10, 2024.

The road was closed whilst the vehicles were recovered. It reopened at about 1.45pm. No injuries were reported.”