The waxy substance could prove toxic to dogs if consumed, and last June, a three-year-old dog was reported to have died after eating palm oil on Newgale beach.

Warning

In a warning to dog owners yesterday, Wednesday April 10, Pembrokeshire County Council said: "People visiting the Pembrokeshire coastline are being asked to be vigilant to the potential of palm oil washing ashore.

“If you see what you believe to be palm oil please contact enquiries@pembrokeshire.gov.uk."

It is understood that the latest palm oil discovery was on Freshwater East and that the substance was subseqently cleared away.

Previous beaches to have been affected include Tenby and Manorbier.

Dog owners are advised to consult a vet if they think their pet may have eaten palm oil.

Veterinary guidance

Pembrokeshire veterinary practice Fenton Vets has given guidelines to dog owners whose pets may come into contact with palm oil.

The practice said that the substance is a vegetable oil used in processed foods and toiletries. Large ships may use palm oil as a tank cleaning agent, and so many of the toxic effects come from the diesel and chemical contaminants rather than the oil itself.

The vets added: ”If seen on our beaches, it appears as a yellow, white, black or orange pebble like waxy substance. It may smell of diesel or toxic chemicals.

“While palm oil itself is not that poisonous to dogs, it does have a laxative effect, and if eaten, can cause sickness, diarrhoea, dehydration and sometimes severe, pancreatitis.

"It can also cause a blockage if large lumps are eaten. Some dogs will become seriously unwell due to the toxins from the ships rather than the oil itself.”