The 15-year-old – who cannot be named due to their age – appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 8.

They were charged with two offences of common assault of an emergency worker and one of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The charges related to assaults on three police officers in Haverfordwest on April 6.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The teenager, from the Abertillery area of Blaenau Gwent, pleaded guilty to each offence.

They were granted bail, and will be sentenced at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court on May 14.