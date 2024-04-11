A MAN charged with dangerous cycling is wanted after failing to attend court.
Jake Smith, 18, of no fixed abode, was due to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 9.
He was accused of riding a bicycle dangerously on High Street in Haverfordwest on March 21.
However, Smith did not show up at court.
He has since been charged with failing to surrender to bail at the appointed time and failing to answer to bail as soon as practicable.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.
