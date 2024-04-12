TWO shoplifters stole groceries worth almost £150 from a Pembroke Dock store.
Andrew O'Brien and Michel Valmont appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court both charged with theft from a shop.
It was alleged that the pair – both from Pembroke Dock – stole £144.97 of groceries from the Aldi store in Pembroke Dock.
They each pleaded guilty to the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 9.
O'Brien, 46, of Pembroke Street, was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £72.48 in compensation, £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.
Valmont, also 46, of Water Street, must pay a fine of £120, £72.48 in compensation, and £85 in costs.
