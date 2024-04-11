The Duke of Edinburgh pub at Newgale was destroyed by an early hours blaze on Tuesday, January 16.

The fire burned through the roof of the two storey building which consisted of a ground floor pub with accommodation above, causing significant damage.

It took fire crews from St Davids, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Fishguard crews around six hours to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters used three hose reel jets, two main jets, one seven-meter ladder, four breathing apparatus sets, one thermal imaging camera, one water bowser and one positive pressure ventilation fan to fight the fire.

Police officers were also called to the scene and the road was closed overnight.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the blaze and Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) immediately undertook a fire investigation to determine the cause.

MAWWFRS’ Business Fire Safety Team said that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire but the degree of destruction in the site where it was most probable that the fire had started meant that there was no certain cause pinpointed.

"The outcome of the fire investigation was inconclusive due to the extent of damage in the area of the building where the fire most likely first started,” said a spokesperson for the service.

“There were no suspicious circumstances so it will be recorded as accidental undetermined.”