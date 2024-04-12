With less than a week left to register, the Commission is urging eligible voters to make sure they are on the electoral roll before the deadline at midnight on April 16.

An estimated 2.5 million people in Wales are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections, but a staggering 400,000 could be barred from participating due to incorrect or missing registration details.

New rules also require voters to present photographic ID at polling stations, the details of which can be found on the Commission's website.

The commission's head in Wales, Rhydian Thomas highlighted the urgency: "Only people registered to vote can have their say at the PCC elections on issues important to their police force area.

"It only takes five minutes."

Registration takes just five minutes and can be done online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

He added that voters need to have their photo IDs ready, urging those without valid format to apply for a free voter ID before April 24.

In order to participate in the PCC elections, a person has to be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen, living in Wales and aged 18 or over.

The commission also highlighted that anyone who has changed their address or whose details have recently changed also need to update their registration.

The police and crime commissioner elections will be held on May 2.