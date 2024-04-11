Tan-y-Pistyll tearooms by Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfall, often referred to as one of the ‘Seven Wonders of Wales’ has had its price dropped after failing to be sold - despite being considered “one of the most enchanting property purchases currently in Wales.”

According to agents Roger Parry & Partners, who are handling the sale, the owners of Tan-y-Pistyll, "little house under the waterfall", have established “a fantastic business offering a tea room, accommodation to include a two bedroom apartment, chalet and showman's caravan.”

They add that “the tearoom has a cosy and rustic appearance, with many original 18th Century features still in existence today.

“The scenery is breath-taking, surrounded on both sides by sheer cliffs and woods. The building was listed in a survey that was carried out in 1724. It was reported to be owned by a local abbey and was probably used as a remote retreat cell.”

The property also boasts a camping field, a prayer lodge used for ceremonies, a customer car park, public toilets, three bedroom detached house for the owners and “approximately 25 acres of land”.

The sites retreat centre was established in 2004 and is located with “a dramatic backdrop of the waterfall”.

Roger Parry & Partners added: “Whether you are planning a workshop or meeting, sacred gathering or healing retreat, let the falls provide a perfect nurturing environment. The facilities are customisable to meet the needs of your group.

“Located in the lower meadows, the retreat centre is established so that people can spend time at the falls, knowing they are held within a very special, private and peaceful environment.

“Facilities include a fully equipped kitchen marquee with running water and outside washing-up area, electric light and hot water urn. An adjoining marquee can seat 50 people dining. For small camps this can be used as a dorm tent sleeping 16 people.

“Most people bring their own tent or camper. There are flush toilets and hot showers with an attached wood-fired sauna.”

The original asking price for the tearoom was £950,000 however this has now dropped by over £50,000 to £899,995. To find out more contact Roger Parry & Partners.