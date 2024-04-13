Barafundle Bay came third in the list whereas Tenby North came fifth.

Holkham Beach in the North Norfolk Coast was crowned the whitest beach, followed by Woolacombe along the North Devon Coast.

The full list is as follows:

Holkham Beach Woolacombe Beach Barafundle Bay Bamburgh Castle Beach Tenby North Beach Porthcurno Beach Camber Sands Rhossili Bay Fistral Beach Bournemouth Beach

Barafundle Bay is a perfect place for long dog walks. It is characterized by crystal clear waters and white sand, only reachable by a half-mile walk from the car park.

Tenby North Beach is renowned for its iconic Goscar Rock rising from the sand, making it one of the most photographed landscapes in Wales.

North Beach can be found between the North Cliff and Harbour Beach, where it faces east towards the sunlight.

Tenby North Beach and Goscar Rock in Pembrokeshire (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Holkham Beach is famous for appearing in the closing scenes of Shakespeare in Love and the beach itself has a low tide which stretches for many miles.

Dogs are allowed at Holkham Beach, but they need to be on leads during the summer to protect endangered sea birds.

Woolacombe Beach has three miles of sandy shore, meaning its ideal for surfers or families who just want a nice day out by the sea.

Dogs are welcome on Woolacombe Beach all year round and there is a stone memorial plaque in tribute to the American soldiers who died during World War 2.

Bamburgh Castle Beach sits in the shadow of Bamburgh Castle and the water remains cool even during the hottest summer days.

Porthcurno Beach is based on the south coast of Cornwall and is known for it’s powdery white sands.

Camber Sands is in Sussex and boasts a wide, five-mile stretch of fine white sand along the coast.

Located in Swansea, Rhossili Bay has been named as "the UK’s No.1 dog-friendly beach" by The Times but is also highly regarded for its expansive white sands during low tide.

Fistral Beach is seen as the home of British surfing with it’s big crashing waves, surf museum and major international surfing competitions.

Bournemouth Beach is one of the busiest beaches in the UK let alone the whitest, with its historic 19th century pier and year-round dog-friendly zones.

Travel experts at Dog Friendly Cottages carried out the study by conducting digital colour analysis and by using Google Satellite images.