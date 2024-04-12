The Gwreiddiau/Roots initiative is a unique collaboration between Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust and South Hook LNG Terminal, where they aim to expose children to practical experiences in nature.

Started in 2020, the initiative enhances knowledge of natural produce and community food networks.

It has since grown and become an environmental education torchbearer for the Milford Haven cluster of schools and beyond.

More than 5,000 students have been part of this initiative, with 16 outdoor school areas improved and more than 800 trees planted as part of the project.

In 2023, the project saw multiple schools participate in a range of activities.

These included midsummer overnight camping, coastal mapping and biodiversity workshops, river trips, and participation in Blossom and Apple Day events at St Brides Orchard.

The project also benefited from partnerships with organisations like Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools, Springboard, Roots to Recovery, Welsh National Opera and Pembrokeshire Marine Special Area of Conservation.

Nine schools partook in these activities in 2023.

These were Johnston Community Primary School, Neyland Community School, St. Francis Catholic School, Coastlands CP School, Milford Haven Comprehensive School, Gelliswick VC Primary School, Hook Community Primary School, St. Mark's Church in Wales VA Primary School and Milford Primary School.

Director of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, Katie Macro said: "We are immensely proud of the progress made by Gwreiddiau Roots in 2023 and are excited to build upon this success in the year ahead.

"By continuing to work with schools and organisations, we aim to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards and foster a deeper appreciation for our local heritage and natural resources."

South Hook LNG provided financial backing to the project. General manager, Hamad Al Samra, stated: "Our partnership with Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust is incredibly special.

"Through the Roots project, children are experiencing the wonders of our local environment, and at South Hook, we are proud to be a part of these memorable learning experiences."

Going forward, the project plans to focus on the River Cleddau, aiming to make use of its diverse habitats, biodiversity, and heritage for curriculum and community engagement.

Details of their outdoor learning programmes are available on the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park website.

The Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, a registered charity, is set to continue its work in protecting the National Park.