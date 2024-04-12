The major objective of this event is to discuss the fishery management plan (FMP) set to be released by the Welsh Government in 2026.

Seafish will use the event to gauge the stakeholders' visions for the future management of these fisheries.

The free event intends to gather information regarding the currently successful management strategies and potential improvements and understand hardships challenging crab and lobster fisheries operating in Welsh waters.

Jim Evans, chairman of the Welsh Fisherman’s Association, stressed the necessity of this stakeholders' participation.

He described the early involvement of Welsh fishermen in the FMP development process as "essential to ensuring the appropriate management measures" that will secure the long-term sustainability of the fisheries, crucial to many coastal communities in Wales.

He appreciated the Seafish project saying it will be a "great way for stakeholders to share their views and begin shaping the future of crab and lobster fisheries in the Welsh Zone."

The engagement event will take place on Tuesday, April 23, from 6pm-8pm at Torch Theatre, Saint Peter’s Road, Milford Haven.