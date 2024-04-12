A survey conducted by the experts at Independent Advisor Car Insurance reveals more than 50 per cent of UK drivers confess they haven't revisited the Highway Code since passing their driving test.

This is despite an update of 24 significant rules since 2015.

The study reveals a startling gap in the basic driving knowledge of most drivers in the country.

Based on five essential road safety questions, the survey revealed that a staggering 88 per cent of UK drivers were unable to accurately answer at least five.

The survey had been calculated so that four out of five questions would be a pass at 80 per cent, whereas in reality, the theory test pass mark is 86 per cent.

In Wales, 55 per cent of drivers failed to answer at least four of the questions correctly.

20 per cent of UK drivers couldn't recognise triangular signs as warnings.

Young drivers aged 17 to 24 struggled the most, with nearly three-quarters unable to answer at least four questions correctly.

Even more worryingly, one in ten from this age group got none right.

Could you answer the questions?





The five questions were taken from Theory Test and are:

Q1. What, if anything, do you think triangular road signs indicate?

Q2. What lights, if any, do you think are appropriate to turn on when driving on the motorway at night, when there are cars ahead of you?

Q3. What, if anything, do you think the legal speed limit on a motorway is, if no signs indicate otherwise?

Q4. When driving on a wet road, what time gap, if any, do you think you need to leave between your car and the car in front of you?

Q5. What, if anything, do you think you should do if you have to quickly slow down when driving on the motorway?

Independent Advisor Car Insurance revealed these findings after surveying 2,010 drivers of all ages and abilities from across the UK.

The aim is to highlight such knowledge gaps in order to help drivers be safer on the road.

Connor Campbell, an expert at Independent Advisor Car Insurance, offered his advice on responsible driving: "It’s shocking how many motorists don’t know the rules when it comes to the basics of safe driving practices.

"You should adopt a defensive driving approach to minimise collision risks by focusing not only on your actions, but also your surroundings."

He further emphasised the importance of regularly checking the Highway Code to avoid fines and penalty points.

Only with updated knowledge can motorists avoid road hazards and practice responsible driving.