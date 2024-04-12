On Wednesday (April 10), the collision on the A477 at Cleddau Bridge, caused delays and forced locals to take alternative routes before the road was reopened.

A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers remained at scene to ensure the area was made safe and vehicles recovered. The road re opened shortly before 5pm.”

The collision had occurred at around 4pm and Dyfed-Powys posted the following message on X:

"A477- Cleddau Bridge

"There are currently delays due to a collision.

"Please be patient and take an alternative route if possible or plan extra time into your journey.

"Thank you."