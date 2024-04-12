Two people were injured during a crash on a major Pembrokeshire Road earlier this week.
On Wednesday (April 10), the collision on the A477 at Cleddau Bridge, caused delays and forced locals to take alternative routes before the road was reopened.
A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers remained at scene to ensure the area was made safe and vehicles recovered. The road re opened shortly before 5pm.”
The collision had occurred at around 4pm and Dyfed-Powys posted the following message on X:
"A477- Cleddau Bridge
"There are currently delays due to a collision.
"Please be patient and take an alternative route if possible or plan extra time into your journey.
"Thank you."
