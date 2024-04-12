Powys County Council wishes to reopen the A4067 from Ystradgynlais to Cray this weekend but warns other roads may be shut while they continue to repair the landslide.

The A4067 between Caerbont roundabout and the C0200 Hoel Giedd junction on the Ystradgynlais bypass was closed on Monday (April 8) at around 8pm and there are still road diversions in the area.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The road remains closed. A survey was carried out on Wednesday which found potential for further slippage due to unstable ground conditions.

“The council has removed 30-40 unstable trees and 150 tonnes of loose material from the site. Works are continuing to remove the remaining trees and debris over the coming days.

“Local diversions remain in place for the time being. Further official road closures may be required at this location depending on future work requirements.”