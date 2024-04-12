Lee Credland, 38, of no fixed abode, appeared before the court in Swansea accused of strangling a man in Pembrokeshire on February 6.

Referring to the incident previously in court, Judge Huw Rees said: “This amounts to a bit of a fight between one man and another at a timber yard in Cross Hands”.

Credland was also charged with taking a Ford Fiesta without the owner’s consent on that same date, and driving it in Pembrokeshire without insurance.

He had previously pleaded guilty to the offences.

The court had previously heard from defence barrister David Singh that Credland had “no real recollection of what took place”.

“The defendant cannot explain why he did what he did, save that he had taken drugs,” Mr Singh said.

He added that it was believed the defendant had mental health issues caused by his drug use.

Credland was sentenced to nine months for the strangulation charge, and two months – running concurrently – for taking the Ford Fiesta. These were both suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and has to pay a £187 surcharge. His licence was endorsed for driving without insurance.

The victim was granted a 12-month restraining order against Credland.