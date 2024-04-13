Oscar Allen, 21, of The Ridgeway in Penally, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with five offences.

Allen was accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship between September 2022 and this March.

It was alleged that he “hit, slapped and punched” the woman, monitored her phone and social media, isolated her from her friends and her sister, deleted sentimental photographs from her phone, controlled where she was able to go, and threatened to kill any future partners that she had.

Allen was also charged of three offences of strangulation – all dated between June and September last year and involving the same complainant.

He also was accused of damaging property, relating to a mobile phone and a washing machine belonging to the same complainant, on March 8.

Allen pleaded guilty to damaging property, but denied the remaining offences.

David Singh, prosecuting, said that a trial was sought on the remaining charges.

Judge Geraint Walters set a trial date of November 5, and granted Allen bail until that date.