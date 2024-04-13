A FISHERMAN has denied coercive and controlling behaviour after being accused of attacking his partner, monitoring her phone and isolating her from friends and family.
Oscar Allen, 21, of The Ridgeway in Penally, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with five offences.
Allen was accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship between September 2022 and this March.
It was alleged that he “hit, slapped and punched” the woman, monitored her phone and social media, isolated her from her friends and her sister, deleted sentimental photographs from her phone, controlled where she was able to go, and threatened to kill any future partners that she had.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
Allen was also charged of three offences of strangulation – all dated between June and September last year and involving the same complainant.
He also was accused of damaging property, relating to a mobile phone and a washing machine belonging to the same complainant, on March 8.
Allen pleaded guilty to damaging property, but denied the remaining offences.
David Singh, prosecuting, said that a trial was sought on the remaining charges.
Judge Geraint Walters set a trial date of November 5, and granted Allen bail until that date.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article