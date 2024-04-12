A person was taken to hospital for "medical attention" following an incident at a Pembrokeshire bridge yesterday (Thursday, April 11).
Police were called to check on the welfare of an individual at Cleddau Bridge at around 9pm.
The road was closed for two hours before being reopened two hours later.
A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police received a call for a concern for the welfare of an individual at 9pm on Thursday, April 11, on the Cleddau Bridge.
The road was closed for approximately two hours before being reopened. The individual was taken to hospital for medical attention."
Once the road was reopened, Dyfed-Powys Police posted the following message on X:
“Cleddau Bridge. The road has now reopened. Thank you for your patience.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here