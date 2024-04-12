Police were called to check on the welfare of an individual at Cleddau Bridge at around 9pm.

The road was closed for two hours before being reopened two hours later.

A spokesperson for Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police received a call for a concern for the welfare of an individual at 9pm on Thursday, April 11, on the Cleddau Bridge.

The road was closed for approximately two hours before being reopened. The individual was taken to hospital for medical attention."

Once the road was reopened, Dyfed-Powys Police posted the following message on X:

“Cleddau Bridge. The road has now reopened. Thank you for your patience.”