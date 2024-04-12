Brodie Boswell, 24, of Colley Court in Monkton, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.

Boswell was accused of being drunk and disorderly at the clubhouse of Pembroke Dock Harlequins RFC on March 24.

She was also charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker in Pembroke Dock on that same date.

The defendant pleaded guilty to both offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 9.

Boswell was fined £800 and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £320 surcharge. She must also pay £50 in compensation to the officer.