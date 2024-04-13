The Friends of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park (FPCNP) is supporting a comprehensive assessment conducted by the Campaign for National Parks (CNP) evaluating the status of nature across all National Parks in Wales and England.

Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act, the 112-page report scrutinizes the efficacy of nature recovery initiatives in areas deemed most highly protected due to their role as habitats to diverse wildlife.

In spite of their classified protective statuses, the examination pointed out that nature in many parts of these parks is struggling.

National parks are nature's shelters, with many housing the last fragments of priority habitats and serving as the last refuge for numerous species on the brink of disappearance.

The evaluation draws attention to particular findings on the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

It reports that only 14 per cent of the Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs) within the park are deemed to be in 'favourable condition'. This percentage sits below the 23 per cent recorded for SSSIs across all Welsh National Parks and the 19 per cent throughout Wales.

The diminished state of nature is attributed to the unfortunate trifecta of insufficient resources, inadequate data, and a lack of substantial powers to engender necessary systematic alterations.

Consequently, CNP and FPCNP are advocating for immediate action to halt and reverse these declines.

Gus Stott, policy lead at FPCNP, said: "National Parks are suffering from a lack of resources, a lack of data and a lack of significant powers.

"Wales and England may have different policies and legislation governing National Parks, but the outcomes were equally poor across both countries.

"Urgent action is clearly needed in Wales."

Ruth Bradshaw, policy and research manager at CNP, said: "Our National Parks are special places which are often the last refuge for many species on the brink of extinction, but our Health Check has found that, even in these incredible places, nature is in crisis."

Megan McCubbin, zoologist and conservationist, said: "The sad truth is that the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and National Parks need to be doing even more in the nature recovery fightback.

"Working together we can help create National Parks that are nature-rich and climate-resilient."

She added: "But we must act now."

A series of reforms are proposed in the report, including making National Parks nature designations, increasing funding levels, enforcing existing laws, preventing conventional harmful practices, and establishing a 'People's Charter' for public access to nature.

The Health Check report can be accessed at the Campaign for National Parks website.