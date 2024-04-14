Nigel Hooper, 51, of Cresselly, was charged with two offences against a woman.

Hooper was charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour against his partner between December 2015 and this March.

It was alleged that he would constantly check on her whereabouts, repeatedly called and messaged her, and controlled her access to finances – all under fear if violence.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Hooper was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the woman on July 2, 2021.

Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court heard on April 9 that Hooper had breached his bail conditions after allowing the battery of his GPS tag to run down on March 29, April 1 and April 2. He admitted this.

The defendant was re-admitted to bail, and will appear to enter his plea at Swansea Crown Court on April 26.