A Ceredigion man has achieved his dream job thanks to a work programme.
Andrew, currently a carer for his wife, realised his ambition of becoming a bus driver through the Welsh Government’s Communities for Work+ scheme (CFW+).
Prior to this role, he was self-employed in the agricultural industry.
After self-funding some parts of his course, CFW+ came in to cover the remaining financial contribution enabling him to complete his training and sit his bus driver's test.
Andrew's first job as a bus driver was with Midway Motors, Crymych, where he committed to one-to-one sessions with his mentor, Rachel.
Rachel said: "Andrew showed passion and determination to become a bus driver.
"If he was tasked with something to complete, he did it immediately.
"He has a great character and positive attitude to be a bus driver.
"We look forward to being able to say ‘Thanks, drive!’ to you in the future, Andrew."
CFW+ supported Andrew in every stage of his journey, applauding his diligence.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson voiced their delight, saying: "Andrew has demonstrated how a scheme such as CFW+ can benefit people of all ages.
"His positive attitude and willingness to learn, together with support from the CFW+ team has resulted in Andrew securing a great role as a bus driver."
Those interested to learn more about CFW+ or potentially benefit from it are encouraged to reach out to the Ceredigion County Council by emailing TCC-EST@ceredigion.gov.uk or calling 01970 633422 for a chat.
